IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Key Battles

SRH beat DC by 15 runs when the two teams first clashed in IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Ace spinner, Rashid Khan was the star for SRH, returning with 3-14 in 4 overs bagging the wickets of Dhawan, Iyer and Pant. DC, chasing 163, were restricted to 147 for 7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 27th of October. DC are at number two on the points table with 7 wins from 11 matches whereas SRH are at number 7 with 7 losses from the same number of matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at some of the key match-ups which could affect the outcome of the match.

1. David Warner (SRH) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

David Warner scored 45 off 33 deliveries and looked in good touch against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi. It would be a fascinating battle between him and Kagiso Rabada - one of the bowlers of the tournament - in the powerplay. The South African speedster bowled 4 deliveries to Warner in the powerplay in Abu Dhabi giving away 5 runs conceding a boundary. Rabada bowls a mean bouncer but Warner is not one to hold back! The Australian southpaw is a ferocious cutter of the ball and could use the extra pace of Rabada to clear the point boundary.

2. Rashid Khan (SRH) vs Shreyas Iyer (DC)

Shreyas Iyer has aggregated 382 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 130.37 in IPL 2020. He tries to play the role of the anchor for DC letting the other batsmen bat around him. The DC skipper did not last long against the spin wizard, Rashid Khan in Abu Dhabi. He did not show patience and perished trying to attack the leg-break/googly bowler off the second delivery of his spell itself! Will Iyer play himself in and then attack Rashid this time around?

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

3. Axar Patel (DC) vs Manish Pandey (SRH)

Manish Pandey did not last long against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi and was dismissed for 3 after facing 5 deliveries. Pandey has registered three fifties in the tournament and is crucial for SRH in the middle order. To counter him would be DC's master restrictor - Axar Patel. He has an economy rate of just 5.78 in the tournament. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler will look to fire it into Pandey's pads cramping him for room. Will Pandey use his feet and look to unsettle Axar? It could be a dangerous ploy with the ball leaving the right-hander.