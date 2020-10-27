- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Top 5 Players To Watch Out For
SRH beat DC by 15 runs when the two teams first clashed in IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Ace spinner, Rashid Khan was the star for SRH, returning with 3-14 in 4 overs bagging the wickets of Dhawan, Iyer and Pant. DC, chasing 163, were restricted to 147 for 7.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 27th of October. DC are at number two on the points table with 7 wins from 11 matches whereas SRH are at number 7 with 7 losses from the same number of matches.
We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in this match.
Although, David Warner has not been at his destructive best, he is still the highest run-getter for SRH in IPL 2020 with 370 runs in 11 matches. He would want to increase that strike rate of 127.58 in the matches to come. The Australian has won the Orange Cap on three occasions – more than any other batsman.
Rashid Khan – the master spin wizard, has been SRH’s hero with the ball in IPL 2020. He has picked 14 wickets in 11 matches at a stunning economy rate of 5.29 – the best in the tournament for a minimum of 15 overs. The ace leg-break/googly bowler is both a wicket-taker and a master restrictor in the middle overs for SRH.
Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets from 11 matches at a strike rate of just 11.3. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of 7.64. The South African has bowled with pace and accuracy and picked wickets with the new ball and at the death.
Dhawan has completely transformed himself from accumulator to aggressor and is now the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 471 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.11. He is the only batsman in the tournament to record two hundreds. Dhawan is scoring big runs at a high rate consistently for DC in the second half of the tournament - a pattern he followed in IPL 2019 as well!
Axar Patel has choked the opposition batsmen in the middle overs with his disciplined line and length bowling. His economy rate of 5.78 is amongst the best in the tournament. The southpaw has also played a few cameos with the bat lower down in the order for the Capitals.
