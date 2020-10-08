IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab – Head To Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. SRH are at number 6 while KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

We look at their Head to Head Record.

Overall Head-to-Head: (14 matches- SRH 10 | KXIP 4)

SRH have dominated the rivalry and have a 10-4 Head to Head Record against KXIP.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH have got the better of KXIP in recent times too having won three of their last 5 matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 45 runs

KXIP won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 13 runs

KXIP won by 15 runs

SRH won by 26 runs

Last encounter:

SRH beat KXIP by 45 runs the last time these two teams clashed in an IPL encounter – in Hyderabad on the 29th of April, 2019. A 56-ball 81 from David Warner helped SRH post a mammoth 212 for 6. The Australian southpaw blasted 7 fours and 2 sixes. Saha, Pandey and Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with the bat. KL Rahul top-scored for KXIP with a 56-ball 79 but with not much support from others, the team fell short by 46 runs in the chase.

Last meeting in the UAE:

It was a Glenn Maxwell special when the two teams last met in the UAE – in Sharjah in April, 2014. The Australian powerhouse hammered 95 off just 43 deliveries to power KXIP to 193 for 6. Pujara and Sehwag also chipped in with 30s. SRH were never in the chase and were bowled out for 121 in the 20th over. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the pick of the KXIP bowlers returning with 4-13 in 4 overs.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (574)

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra (195)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (81)

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle (104*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18)

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19)

Kings XI Punjab: Ankit Rajpoot (5/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6

Kings XI Punjab: 211/4