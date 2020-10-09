IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

SRH got the better of KXIP by 69 runs. David Warne-led SRH now stands at the third spot on the points table with six points

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed a crushing defeat to Kings XI Punjab in 22nd game of IPL played on Thursday.

SRH got the better of KXIP by 69 runs. David Warner-led SRH now stands at the third spot on the points table with six points. SRH have played six matches so far in IPL 2020 and out of which, they have won three.

On the other hand, KXIP are positioned at the bottom with two points. Punjab, under KL Rahul’s captaincy, have emerged victorious in only one match out of six they have played till now in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Winning the toss, Warner opted to bat first. He opened the innings with Jonny Bairstow and set a strong foundation for the team by stitching an over 100 run partnership. Warner scored 52 off 40 deliveries, while Bairstow made 97 off 55 balls. After they were sent to the dug-out, SRH lost two quick wickets, Manish Pandey got out at the score of one and Abdul Samad gave away his wicket at eight. Then, towards the end of the innings, Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma helped their team put up 201 runs on the scoreboard.

Kings XI Punjab’s batting collapsed in yesterday’s game against SRH. Their eight players scored less than 10 runs, including three who got out without even opening the account. Nicholas Pooran was the only player who delivered with the bat, scoring 77 off 37 balls. Rahul, who has been in a good form, could only make 11 in 16 deliveries. Their innings ended on 132.

Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow was the leading run scorer for SRH. He smashed 97 in 55 deliveries at a strike rate 176.36. The right-handed batsman hit seven fours and six sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan picked three wickets, conceding 12 runs in four overs. He also bowled a maiden over. His economy was three.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran hit 77 runs in 37 balls at a strike rate of 208.11. He smashed five boundaries and seven sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi clinched three wickets, giving 29 runs in three overs. His economy was 9.67.