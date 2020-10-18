- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Head to Head Record
KKR take on SRH in the first game of the double-header this weekend.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18th October. SRH, with 5 losses from 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins and as many losses from the same number of matches.
A fine all-round bowling effort from the KKR bowlers restricted SRH to 142 for 4 in Abu Dhabi – in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on a fine 70 off 62 deliveries to take KKR to a comprehensive 7 wicket win with two overs to spare.Both the teams have lost their last couple of matches and will be desperate for a win. We look at their Head to Head Record.
IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock – Vital For Mumbai Indians at the Top of the Order
Overall Head-to-Head: (18 matches- SRH 7 | KKR 11)
SRH and KKR have met 18 times in the IPL and the rivalry has been dominated by the latter. KKR lead 11-7.
Last 5 matches:
KKR have the edge in recent matches too with a 3-2 head to head.
KKR won by 7 wickets
SRH won by 9 wickets
KKR won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 14 runs
KKR won by 5 wickets
Last encounter in 2019:
The last time these two teams met, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, KKR scored 159/8 in 20 overs, with opener Chris Lynn scoring 51 and Rinku scoring 30. SRH chased the target down in 15 overs, as David Warner scored 67 and Bairstow scored an unbeaten 80.
Leading run-getters
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (569)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Robin Uthappa (426)
Highest Score in an innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (126)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (90*)
Most Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Umesh Yadav (11)
Best Bowling Figures
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Karn Sharma (4/38)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Prasidh Krishna (4/30)
Highest Innings Total:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 209/3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 183/4
