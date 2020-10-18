IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview – SRH, KKR Look to Avoid Three Defeats in a Row

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18th October. SRH, with 5 losses from 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins and as many losses from the same number of matches.

A fine all-round bowling effort from the KKR bowlers restricted SRH to 142 for 4 in Abu Dhabi – in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on a fine 70 off 62 deliveries to take KKR to a comprehensive 7 wicket win with two overs to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have lost their last couple of matches and need a win to ensure they do not fall too behind in the pecking order. David Warner is their highest scorer of the tournament with 284 runs but his strike rate of 121.88 tells the real story – it has largely been a struggle for the SRH captain in IPL 2020. Jonny Bairstow has fallen off the boil in the last couple of matches – he has got starts but been sluggish and then failed to register a substantial score.

Rashid Khan will continue to hold the key to SRH’s bowling – he is their leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in 8 matches conceding at a rate of just 5.34 runs per over. SRH will rely on him to not only check the flow of runs in the middle overs but also provide them with crucial breakthroughs.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have been poor in their last couple of matches and been thrashed by RCB (by 82 runs) and MI (by 8 wickets). The batting is a huge concern for KKR. No one, with the exception of Shubman Gill, is scoring any runs for the team in the top-order. Eoin Morgan has been a patch of the T20 specialist he is known to be with no fifties and scoring at a rate of just around 130. Pat Cummins has aggregated more runs than Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik – this tells a story or two about the terrible form the West Indian all-rounder and wicket-keeper have been in this edition. Russell, who was in devastating form in IPL 2019, has just mustered 83 runs in 7 innings this year.

The KKR bowling too has lacked potency with no real threat to the opposition batsmen. Russell is their highest wicket-taker with just 6 wickets in the tournament. Varun Chakravarthy has been restrictive with an economy rate of 7.21 – perhaps the only positive statistic in the KKR bowling story so far.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 35

WHEN: October 18, 3:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, S Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, CJ Green, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy