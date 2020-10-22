IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Head To Head Record

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on the 22nd of October.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on the 22nd of October, Thursday. RR is at number 6 on the points table with 4 wins and 6 losses from 10 matches while SRH is at number 7 with 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches. Both the teams would be eager for a win as a loss would, in all probability, end their IPL 2020 campaign with very little chance of making the playoffs.

We look at the head to head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (12 matches- SRH 6 | RR 6)

It does not get any tighter! RR and SRH have met each other 12 times and shared the honours with 6 wins each.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH has a slight advantage in the recent rivalry having beaten RR in 3 of the last 5 matches between the two sides. However, RR has won the last two encounters.

Last 5 matches:

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 11 runs

SRH won by 9 wickets

Last encounter in 2019:

RR beat SRH by 7 wickets with 5 balls to spare the last time these two sides met in an IPL encounter – in Jaipur in 2019. Manish Pandey was the standout performer with the bat for SRH – he scored 61 off just 36 deliveries helping SRH to a competitive 160 for 8. RR were given a fine start by Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Liam Livingstone (44). Sanju Samosn remained unbeaten on 48 off just 32 deliveries to take RR to victory in the final over. RR seamer, Jaydev Unadkat was declared the Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 2-26 in 4 overs.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

SRH clashed with RR in Abu Dhabi on the 18th of April, 2014. In a low-scoring match, the RR bowlers restricted SRH to 133 for 6. RR were in deep trouble at 31 for 3 in the chase before Ajinkya Rahane and Stuart Binny put together a match-changing 77-run stand for the 4th wicket. Rahane top scored with 59 while Binny remained unbeaten on 48 off just 32 deliveries. RR won by 4 wickets with three balls to spare.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (253)

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (347)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (78*)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (102*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (12)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/14)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (5/16)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/5

Rajasthan Royals: 198/2