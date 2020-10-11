IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Head To Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Rajasthan Royals in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 11th of October.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 11th of October.

SRH have won 3 and lost 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament while RR, after starting the competition with a bang with two wins in their first two matches, have lost four in a row.

The Australian captain vs Australian captain match-up – Warner vs Smith – will give this match an extra edge.

We look at the head to head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (11 matches- SRH 6 | RR 5)

SRH have a slight advantage in the head to head rivalry – they have beaten RR in 6 of the 11 matches they have played against them.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH has dominated the recent rivalry having beaten RR in 4 of the last 5 matches between the two sides.

Last 5 matches:

RR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 11 runs

SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH won by 7 runs

Last encounter:

RR beat SRH by 7 wickets with 5 balls to spare the last time these two sides met in an IPL encounter – in Jaipur in 2019.

Manish Pandey was the standout performer with the bat for SRH – he scored 61 off just 36 deliveries helping SRH to a competitive 160 for 8. RR were given a fine start by Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Liam Livingstone (44). Sanju Samosn remained unbeaten on 48 off just 32 deliveries to take RR to victory in the final over. RR seamer, Jaydev Unadkat was declared the Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 2-26 in 4 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

SRH clashed with RR in Abu Dhabi on the 18th of April, 2014. In a low-scoring match, the RR bowlers restricted SRH to 133 for 6. RR were in deep trouble at 31 for 3 in the chase before Ajinkya Rahane and Stuart Binny put together a match-changing 77-run stand for the 4th wicket. Rahane top scored with 59 while Binny remained unbeaten on 48 off just 32 deliveries. RR won by 4 wickets with three balls to spare.

Leading run-getters:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (253)

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (347)

Highest Score in an innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (78*)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (102*)

Most Wickets:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (12)

Best Bowling Figures:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/14)

Rajasthan Royals: James Faulkner (5/16)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/5

Rajasthan Royals: 198/2