IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

The Sunday afternoon match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Under the captaincy of Steven Smith, the Royals registered a five-wicket win.

David Warner-led Hyderabad managed to stitch 158 runs at the loss of four wickets while the winning side scored 163 for five wickets. The run rate of the winning team was 8.21 while the same for Sunrisers Hyderabad was 7.90.

Chasing a modest 159-run target, half of the RR side, including Sanju Samson, was back in the dug-out with just 78 runs on board. However, Tewatia (4 boundaries and 2 sixes) and Parag (2 boundaries and 2 sixes) shared a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket to drive their team home in 19.5 overs.

After last night’s game, SRH are 5th in IPL 2020 points table with six points from seven outings. Whereas, RR are sitting on the 6th slot with six points in their kitty.

Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Manish Pandey. He managed to hit 54 runs from 44 balls. His impressive knock included two 4s and three 6s.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket each in the match.

Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tewatia. The left-handed batsman scored 45 runs off 28 balls. This also included four 4s and two 6s.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals: Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan from the Steve Smith-led team took two wickets each.

In the next game, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on wounded Chennai Super Kings. The Dhoni-led Chennai outfit are struggling this season with two wins from seven games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will face in-form Delhi Capitals on October 14.