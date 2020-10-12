- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, the Royals registered a five-wicket win
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
The Sunday afternoon match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Under the captaincy of Steven Smith, the Royals registered a five-wicket win.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
David Warner-led Hyderabad managed to stitch 158 runs at the loss of four wickets while the winning side scored 163 for five wickets. The run rate of the winning team was 8.21 while the same for Sunrisers Hyderabad was 7.90.
Chasing a modest 159-run target, half of the RR side, including Sanju Samson, was back in the dug-out with just 78 runs on board. However, Tewatia (4 boundaries and 2 sixes) and Parag (2 boundaries and 2 sixes) shared a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket to drive their team home in 19.5 overs.
ALSO WATCH: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag's Sensational Partnership and a Unique 'Bihu' Celebration
After last night’s game, SRH are 5th in IPL 2020 points table with six points from seven outings. Whereas, RR are sitting on the 6th slot with six points in their kitty.
Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Manish Pandey. He managed to hit 54 runs from 44 balls. His impressive knock included two 4s and three 6s.
Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket each in the match.
Highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tewatia. The left-handed batsman scored 45 runs off 28 balls. This also included four 4s and two 6s.
Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals: Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan from the Steve Smith-led team took two wickets each.
In the next game, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on wounded Chennai Super Kings. The Dhoni-led Chennai outfit are struggling this season with two wins from seven games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will face in-form Delhi Capitals on October 14.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
All Recent Matches