IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Key Battles

Ahead of SRH's clash against RR, we take a look at the possible match-ups.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 11th of October.

SRH have won 3 and lost 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament while RR after starting the competition with a bang with two wins in their first two matches, have lost four in a row.

The Australian captain vs Australian captain match-up – Warner vs Smith – will give this match an extra edge.

We look at some key battles to look forward to in the encounter.

1. Sanju Samson (RR) vs Thangarasu Natarajan (SRH)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed in the last four matches registering single-digit scores in all these encounters. He would be looking to make amends against SRH.

T Natarajan has bowled well for SRH in the tournament. The left-arm seamer has picked 7 wickets from 6 matches and has also been restrictive going under 8 an over.

2. Steven Smith (RR) vs Rashid Khan (SRH)

Rashid Khan has picked 8 wickets in 6 matches and has been extremely restrictive in the middle overs. Rashid’s economy rate of 4.83 is the second-best in IPL 2020 only after Axar Patel.

Steven Smith has failed in the last 4 matches but count on his experience to come up with a big one against SRH. If he does survive the powerplay, he would have to counter the spin wizardry of Rashid – this could be a fascinating battle as Smith is not afraid to use his feet against the spinners.

3. Jonny Bairstow (SRH) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

This battle could set the tone for the entire match. Two stars of the England cricket team up against one another in the IPL!

Jonny Bairstow was in devastating form in the previous encounter smashing 97 off just 55 deliveries. He has the highest average in IPL history and also scores his runs at a stunning strike rate of 150.1.

Jofra Archer is RR’s leading bowler in IPL 2020. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of just under 7.

There could be massive fireworks in the powerplay.