IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RR Live Streaming Online
The 26th match of the Indian Premiere League 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
The 26th match of the Indian Premiere League 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR will be looking for a win when the teams face-off at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
With three wins and three losses so far, SRH are currently ahead on the points table as RR have four losses and only two wins.
SRH, led by David Warner have had a mixed run in IPL 2020. With openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, team have managed to score well in their matches. The two openers have already breached the 200-run mark. The main issue with SRH have been their middle-order batting. The middle-order strength is dependent on Kane Williamson who has been struggling to keep a consistent form. As for bowling, Rashid Khan is expected to show his match. The Afghan bowler is currently at the sixth position for ‘Purple Cap’ (most wickets) with 8 wickets in 6 matches.
On the other hand, Steve Smith’s RR are in a desperate position. After two back-to-back wins, then team have been slowing down with four consecutive losses. The top-order has been the biggest issue in their losses so far. The bowlers aren’t faring much better either. Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has shown some consistency but will it be enough to save the team?
SRH vs RR history
SRH and RR have faced off in the IPL on 11 occasions with SRH taking six wins against RR’s five.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals start?
The match will take place on Sunday, October 11. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?
The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match?
All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for online viewing. Alternately, Star Sports on television.
