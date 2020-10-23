IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Stokes' Failure, Shankar's Fifty & Talking Points

Rajasthan Royals suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, by a margin of eight wickets. Even though RR is still in the race to qualify for the playoffs, it is becoming clear that eventually, they might miss the cut. And they have only themselves to blame for it. Nothing went right for them in the match against SRH once again. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -

Failure of Stokes at the top

Big-hitting Ben Stokes's struggle to hit his first six in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) this season continued on Thursday as the England all-rounder failed to hit one against SunRisers Hyderabad. The England all-rounder, known for big hits, has now played 103 deliveries over five matches, scoring 110 runs at an average of 22 runs. Although he has hit 14 fours, he is yet to hit a six.

Middle-order mess for Rajasthan

Rajasthan seem to have completely messed up their batting order. Jos Buttler is currently batting at number 4, while Stokes is opening. Perhaps, it should have been the other way around. Due to these changes, their batting is suffering overall, and on good tracks they're not managing to score runs.

Jason Holder - big hit

Playing his first IPL game of the season, Holder proved his worth by returning with figures of 3-33. This was enough to put brakes on the scoring rate for RR. This is the kind of impact SRH would have hoped for, from the West Indies skipper and he did not disappoint.

Finally Vijay Shankar shines

Shankar is one stylish batsman, when on song. But he has failed to impress on the big stage mostly. But that was not the case on Thursday. He managed to score a fifty and took his side home comfortably. He strung a beautiful partnership with Manish Pandey, that was enough to seal the match for SRH. Most importantly, it came at a difficult time for SRH, when they lost two early wickets.