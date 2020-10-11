IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players To Watch Out For

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 11th of October.

SRH have won 3 and lost 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament while RR after starting the competition with a bang with two wins in their first two matches, have lost four in a row.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

Steven Smith (RR) Like Samson, Smith gave two stellar performances in Sharjah – a 47-ball 69 against CSK followed by a 27-ball 50 against Kings XI Punjab. But has failed thereafter. Smith got a start in the previous match and would be hoping he can get a significant performance against SRH.

David Warner (SRH) David Warner scored a 40-ball 52 against KXIP and gave glimpses of his old self. Though still not quite at his destructive best, he forms a formidable partnership with Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order for SRH. Warner is the only batsman to have won the Orange Cap in 3 editions of the IPL.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) Jonny Bairstow gave a Player of the Match Performance against KXIP smashing 97 off just 55 deliveries. The English batsman has scored 686 runs in 16 IPL matches at an average of 49 – the highest in the tournament’s history. He also scores his runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.1.