IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high voltage encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on the 6th of November, Friday. We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams in the IPL.

Head-to-Head: (16 matches- SRH 9 | RCB 7)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far and the SRH team currently leads the head-to-head 9-7.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB have the edge in the recent rivalry having beaten SRH three times in their last 5 encounters.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

Second encounter in 2020:

Sandeep Sharma was the star with the ball for SRH in their five-wicket win over RCB in Sharjah. Sharma saw the back of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli in the power-play and pegged the opposition on the back-foot. RCB could not recover and disciplined bowling from all the SRH bowlers meant that the opposition were restricted to a paltry 120 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. SRH chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and more than 5 overs to spare.

First encounter in 2020:

Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant leg-spin bowling led RCB's fightback and derailed what looked like an easy SRH chase in Dubai. Set a target of 164, SRH had moved to 89 for 1 in the 12th over before Chahal saw the back of Manish Pandey. He then cleaned up Jonny Bairstow in the 16th over before going through the defences of Vijay Shankar off the first delivery he faced in the innings. SRH collapsed under pressure and were bowled out for 153 handing RCB a 10-run victory.

Last encounter in 2019:

RCB won by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kane Williamson’s 70 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/7 after 20 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets for RCB. In response, RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh (65) stitched a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide the home side over the line.

Leading run-getters

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (576)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (525)

Highest Score in an innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (114)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (93*)

Most Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (15)

Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Nabi (4/11)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 231/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 227/4​