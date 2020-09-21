IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore-Records and players to watch out for

Here is a compilation of some of the interesting stats between RCB and SRH.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the first time in the 2020 IPL season in the third match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today evening. The team’s next encounter with each other will be on October 31, when they collide in a reverse fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both neighbouring state teams share a rivalry while none dominates over the other during tournament editions. Hyderabad and Bangalore teams had some memorable encounters in the past, it is the Sunrisers who seem to have a slightly upper hand in the tournaments so far.

Another interesting battle to watch out for would be how run machines David Warner and Virat Kohli fare, each vying for the Orange cap in this year’s IPL edition.

Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (15 matches- SRH 8 | RCB 6)

SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-6.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers and SRH have shared the honours in the recent past, winning two matches each. Their IPL 2017 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was abandoned due to rain.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

SRH won by 5 runs

RCB vs SRH match abandoned

Last encounter:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kane Williamson’s 70 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/7 after 20 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets for RCB. In response, RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh (65) stitched a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide the home side over the line.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (562)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (504)

Highest Score in an innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (114)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (93*)

Most Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (10)

Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Nabi (4/1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Washington Sundar (3/24)

Highest Innings Total:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 231/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 227/4