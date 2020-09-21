IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, Match 3 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online | The third game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both sides will give it their all to make a promising first-match impression.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have reached the playoffs in the last four seasons of the Indian Premier League, the cup has remained out of their bounds since 2016. A fairly distributed strong side might make SRH go beyond the usual gears and perform well in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru team, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, is yet to become champions. Despite having massive hard hitters and experienced bowlers, their performance has not been up to the mark. But the wait might prove fruitful this year.

SRH vs RCB will be the third game after the grand opening match between last time’s finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and the fixture between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. The match will take place in empty stadiums.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The match will be played on September 21.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/ SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/ SD channels in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (standing captain), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Ab de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal