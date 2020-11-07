- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore -- Talking Points
As RCB slipped to a win in the Eliminator against SRH on Friday, their campaign also ended in the IPL 2020. In all it was a below-par performance from Virat Kohli-led side, especially the batsmen, who could only score 131 in the first innings. SRH managed to register a six-wicket win. Cricketenext takes a look at the talking points of the match, that were the turning points as well.
- Karthik Lakshmanan
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli opens and fails
In yet another important match, skipper Kohli failed to produce and inspiring innings. He took the responsibility and came to open the innings, but could only score six. Following that Devdutt Padikkal too departed early for the score of 1, leaving RCB reeling at 15-2. After that, RCB batsmen couldn't really get the run rate up throughout the innings.
Jason Holder among wickets again
While Sandeep Sharma had been bagging wickets for SRH upfront, this time it was Jason Holder, who struck early in the innings and removed the dangerman Kohli. He ended with figures of 3-25, and later 24 from 20 balls to take his team home in the eliminator. He has been an excellent all-round addition to the team, and SRH are not really missing the services of Jonny Bairstow.
Kane Williamson takes SRH home
While it has not been the best of seasons with the bat for David Warner, Williamson has taken over the responsibility from him. He has made sure that he takes the team home in tough times, and this is what he did in the match against RCB. He scored 50 from 44 balls and bailed the side out of trouble when SRH were struggling at 67-4.
