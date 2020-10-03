IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan Creates New Bowling Record

Khan gave away a total of only 12 runs in the four overs – an economy of 3. In a T20 match, that is a substantial achievement

In Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, leg-spinner Rashid Khan had a very crucial role to play. Though he could not pick any wicket for his side, it was his economical bowling that helped restrict CSK short of the target of 165.

In the process, Khan created a unique record. He bowled the most number of dot balls in an innings in this edition of the IPL. In his quota of four overs, Khan bowled 16 dot balls.

Khan gave away a total of only 12 runs in the four overs – an economy of 3. In a T20 match, that is a substantial achievement. Prior to this, he also helped his team take down the undefeated Delhi Capitals by taking 3 wickets, while conceding only 14 runs in four overs. He was awarded the man of the match for the feat.

Khan has bowled 41 dot balls in the tournament so far, which is the fourth highest. He is only behind Jasprit Bumrah (47 dot balls), Sheldon Cottrell (47 balls), and Mohammad Shami (42 dot balls).

With the win against CSK, SRH has now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table. On the other hand, CSK has fallen at the bottom, with just 1 win in four matches. Batting first, SRH set a total of 164 on the back of middle order batsman Priyam Garg’s fantastic knock of 51 runs off 26 balls. Abhishek Sharma (31 runs), Manish Pandey (29 runs) and David Warner (28 runs) also made significant contributions.

In the second innings, SRH bowlers picked four wickets for just 42 runs. Though Khan wasn’t successful in taking any wicket, it was the pressure he created for the batsmen that weighed heavy on them. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, all other batsmen failed to make a mark. In the end, despite Dhoni still being on the crease and CSK having five wickets left in hand, they were too slow to win.

Priyam Garg was adjudged the man of the match. The team could not have managed to win if not for the heroics of Rashid Khan.