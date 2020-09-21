IPL 2020: Super Over, Stoinis’ Strike Rate & Agarwal’s Runs– Stats Highlights From DC vs KXIP

Agarwal's runs, Shami's best figures, Stoinis' Strike Rate and the 10th Super Over - All the Stats from DC vs KXIP

We did not have to wait long in IPL XIII for a cliffhanger. The second match of the tournament between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai had all the ingredients of a humdinger finally culminating with a Super Over.cWe look at some of the stats highlights from the encounter.

10: DC & KXIP played out the 10th Super Over in the IPL’s history

Incidentally the first one did not take place in India. It was in Cape Town in South Africa in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the second edition in 2009.

It was third-time unlucky for KXIP. They had won their previous two Super Over encounters.

2: KXIP were bowled out for the Lowest Super Over Score in IPL history!

56.69%: Mayank Agarwal’s Percentage of Team Runs in the match

Agarwal’s career-best 89 was almost 57% of the total of 157 scored by KXIP in the match.

Brendon McCullum scored 158 of KKR’s total of 222 (71.17%) in the very first match of the inaugural season of the IPL against RCB in Bengaluru in 2008 – that remains the highest percentage of team runs scored in a completed innings.

252.38: Marcus Stoinis’ Strike Rate against KXIP in the match

Stoinis’ 21-ball 53 was the third-highest 40-plus Strike Rate Innings for DC in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant blasted an unbeaten 78 off just 27 deliveries hammering 7 fours and as many sixes in his breathtaking innings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 2019 – it is the fastest 40-plus knock by a DC batsman in the IPL.

56: Number of Runs Conceded by Chris Jordan in the match

These were the joint-11th most expensive figures in IPL history!

Mujeeb Ur Rahman went for 66 in his 4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad in 2019 – the most expensive bowling figures by a KXIP bowler in the IPL.

0 & 0: Nicholas Pooran achieves the rare feat of getting a pair in a T20 match – he was dismissed for a duck twice - once in his normal innings and then in the Super Over.

3-18: Shami’s Best Bowling Figures in the IPL

8: Kagiso Rabada’s Strike Rate in the Death Overs (16-20) in the IPL since 2016 (not including IPL 2020)

It does not come as a surprise then that Rabada was chosen to bowl the Super Over for Delhi Capitals and he obliged by picking the two wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran giving away just 2 runs!