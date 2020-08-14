As the Indian Premier League is scheduled from next month, players of various franchises have started hitting nets for practise. India cricketer Suresh Raina has uploaded a picture on social media showing him, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Barinder Sran on board a Chenna-bound flight.
They have gone to Chennai to attend Chennai Super Kings's six-day training camp that will start on August 15 and end on August 20.
Posting the picture on Instagram, Raina wrote, “Thank you so much @vistara for taking us to Chennai!!!”
View this post on Instagram Thank you so much @vistara for taking us to Chennai!!! A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 13, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT
Thank you so much @vistara for taking us to Chennai!!!
A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 13, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT
The camp will also be attended by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh at MA Chidambaram stadium. The franchise, few days ago, got permission from the Tamil Nadu government to train at the stadium before leaving for Dubai on August 21.
According to Times of India, none of the players of CSK would have to go through a two-week quarantine period upon reaching Chennai.
The national daily reported that the camp has been organised because Dhoni wanted players to do some practise before going to Dubai.
CSK players will not be allowed to go anywhere in the city, except the ground. Besides, no foreign recruits and support staff can be brought in for the training.
A few players of CSK like Raina and Chawla have already been training on their home grounds.
Raina in the past has shared videos of him batting in the nets and doing catching practise.
The IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.
IPL 2020: Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla Leave for Chennai to Attend CSK Camp
CSK players will not be allowed to go anywhere in the city, except the ground. Besides, no foreign recruits and support staff can be brought in for the training.
