IPL 2020: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh all praises for CSK’s win against KXIP

After much ado, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrested a win in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020 fixture.

The Chennai based outfit thrashed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by ten wickets to secure a much needed clinical victory.

Now, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who play for the Chennai side in the IPL matches, cannot contain their excitement. Both the players, who are not a part of the tournament this year citing personal reasons, have taken to social media to praise the MS Dhoni led squad.

Suresh Raina’s Twitter post was raining lauds for the players donning yellow. The former international congratulated the team and sent love all the way to Dubai.

“And that’s the way to do it Superb Innings All my love to @chennaiipl. Great WIN, well played boys! congratulations & love all the way to Dubai Flag of United Arab Emirates #yellove #whistlepodu,”wrote the left handed batsman after the CSK vs KXIP match.

Harbhajan Singh also was impressed by Shane Watson who smashed a stunning knock against the Punjab side. The spin bowler shared a clip of the Chennai opener and asserted that the champions are back on track.

The 40 year old tweeted, “Champions are back on track way to go @ShaneRWatson33@faf1307Great win boys @ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu @IPL”

After three back to back losses and spiralling down the points table with the last spot, CSK roared back on Sunday night ending the defeat rut.

The Punjab captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran put up a target score of 179 on the board. However, it was the unbeaten half centuries by CSK openers - Shane Watson (83 not out) and Faf du Plessis (87 not out) that led CSK to a thrilling win. Both Watson and Plessis became the chief architects of the Chennai triumph last night. Together, Watson and Plessis stitched up a whopping 181-run partnership.