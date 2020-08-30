Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

14/4 (6.3)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

CSK's Suresh Raina Returns Home from UAE Citing Personal Reasons, to Remain Unavailable for IPL

Recently, on Friday it was revealed that fast bowler Deepak Chahar had tested positive for Covid-19. All the CSK players had met for a preparatory camp in Chennai a couple of weeks earlier. And that has put CSK's chances in jeopardy now.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
CSK's Suresh Raina Returns Home from UAE Citing Personal Reasons, to Remain Unavailable for IPL

CSK batsman Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, confirmed team CEO KS Viswanathan. Chennai Super Kings has offered complete support. Though the exact reason for Raina's return is not clear. Recently, on Friday it was revealed that fast bowler Deepak Chahar had tested positive for Covid-19. All the CSK players had met for a preparatory camp in Chennai couple of week earlier. And that has put CSK's chances in jeopardy now.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE HERE

Raina recently announced his retirement from international cricket, brining an end to a career spanning 13 years in which he represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

The 33-year-old has so far played 193 games for CSK in which he has accumulated more than 5,000 runs at a strike rate of above 137. Besides, he has also picked 25 wickets.

Earlier, days after bidding adieu to his playing career, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has volunteered to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing opportunity to the underprivileged kids of the state. In a letter addressed to state DGP Dilbagh Singh, the 33-year-old has said that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit. Raina himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. While his father Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, his mother is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

“I have etched a mark on the field of international cricket for 15 years, and thus I would like to make use of the knowledge and skills I learned over the years and pass it onto the next generation.”

“My intention is to find out the talented youngsters from various parts of the state,” he wrote.

ALSO READ - CSK Corona Positive Case Live Updates: CSK Dealt With Another Blow in IPL 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has always been the strugglers in the vast Indian domestic setup since making their debut in the Ranji Trophy in 1959-60 season. However, led by Parvez Rasool, J&K have in recent times put up valiant effort. In 2013-14 season they made it to the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy. A season later they scripted the biggest upset in the tournament’s history by beating 42-time champions Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. In 2019-20 season, they once again made it to the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy.

J&K also have had high profile coaches with India legend Bishan Singh Bedi being in-charge of the team in 2012. Former India international Sunil Joshi was at the helm of affairs in 2014 while currently, the state team is handled by former India allrounder Irfan Pathan in a role as a mentor. J&K's Rasik Salim Dar, who became the youngest player to debut for Mumbai Indian in 2019 IPL, was a product of Pathan’s cricket academy.

ALSO READ - CSK's Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Testing Positive, IPL Schedule Announcement Delayed: Report

In the 2019 IPL auction, 18-year-old Abdul Samad was picked up by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rasool, who not only represented the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the IPL, but was the first and remains the only player from the state to have made an international appearance for India.

CSKDeepak Chahariplipl 2020MS Dhonisuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more