IPL 2020: Takes Humility to Put Others First in This Battle Against Coronavirus, Says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has paid tributes to Covid-19 workers who risked their lives for the sake of others.

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 18, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has paid tributes to Covid-19 workers, saying their willingness to work in a selfless manner is what made them stand out during difficult times.

Earlier this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world, countless frontline workers risked their lives for the sake of others, with their selfless efforts. As a token of gratitude, Delhi Capitals, through its digital initiative 'Salaam Dilli', recognised the contribution of some frontline workers from Delhi NCR.

On Thursday, members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, Kaif, and senior players Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, interacted with the Covid heroes through a virtual meet ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It takes real selflessness, humility and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place. I want to salute you, the real warriors, on behalf of the DC family," Kaif said.

On the occasion, the participants also unboxed a surprise delivery package, which comprised a letter of gratitude and personalised jerseys on behalf of the Delhi Capitals team.

"Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers have dedicated themselves to protecting our population. To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers, and their respective families - this small token of thanks from our team is testament of your service towards humanity," said Ishant.

"As our world continues to battle and survive this pandemic, it's efforts like yours (Covid warriors) that will continue to inspire and make a difference," Mishra added.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game on September 20.

