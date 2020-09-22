IPL 2020: Talking Points from Royal Challengers Bangalore's Last-gasp Win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here are the major talking points from the IPL 2020 encounter between SRH and RCB.

An opening win for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 seemed all but assured when, at the end of 15 overs, they were 121-2 and needed just 43 runs to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

However, a superb final over from Yuzvendra Chahal - in which he dismissed first Bairstow then Vijay Shankar - turned the tide of the match completely and RCB ran out winners by 10 runs.

SRH skipper David Warner admitted after the match that the loss was 'bizarre' and credited Chahal's final over as the game-changer. For RCB, long considered under-achievers in the league, it was the perfect way to start the tournament.

Chahal shows worth to RCB... again

Yuzvendra Chahal's ability to win games has never been in doubt and the leg-spinner showed once againt why he is such a dangerous force for both RCB and the national team.

Besides accounting for Bairstow and Shankar in his final over, he also dismissed the dangerous Manish Pandey, who had played a solid if unspectacular knock till that point.

Stiffer tests will beckon for RCB in the coming games and an in-form Chahal is exactly what Virat Kohli and co. need to do well in the tournament.

Padikkal brings fresh dimension to top order

There was plenty expected from Karnataka youngster Devdutt Padikkal and he did not disappoint, scoring a respectable 56 off 42 balls while batting alongside Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch, himself no slouch atop the order.

How well the youngster fares against express pace bowlers remains to be seen but fans have enough reasons to be excited about the southpaw, especially since at this age he is only going to get better.

At the same time, the franchise must also ensure that the load of scoring runs does not fall solely on him.

SRH's top-heavy side continues to haunt them

SRH have always been a top-heavy side, which is fine as long as the top order fires. However, their match against RCB laid bare their middle-order woes yet again.

The absence of Kane Williamson - who was out with a quad injury - didn't help matters but SRH need more experience in the middle order to ensure youngsters like Priyam Garg don't face too much pressure.

Bringing back Mohammad Nabi into the side might help matters for now but SRH need to ask for more from their middle and lower order if they are to do well this year.