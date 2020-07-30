Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

IPL 2020: India Camp at Motera Before IPL Doubtful Due to Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The top Indian cricketers are unlikely to have a national camp at Motera prior to the Indian Premier League, taking into account their health and safety amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

PTI |July 30, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
IPL 2020: India Camp at Motera Before IPL Doubtful Due to Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The top Indian cricketers are unlikely to have a national camp at Motera prior to the Indian Premier League, taking into account their health and safety amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. There is a high possibility that all the centrally contracted cricketers, save Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari (who don't feature in IPL), will be joining their respective IPL teams training camp in Dubai from the start.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Could Travel Early to UAE for IPL 2020

While BCCI Apex Council had zeroed in on the state-of-the-art Motera Stadium for the conditioning camp, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is yet to get any formal intimation from the BCCI. "There were media reports that camp will start from August 18 and go on till September 4 but we have no formal intimation from the BCCI till now," a GCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that there has been discussions on the issue that players travelling multi city — from their homes to Ahmedabad and then Dubai — can expose themselves to more health risk in this present scenario and it's only fitting that camp is put on hold for the time being. "In any case, where is the logic of doing a red ball camp before IPL when they are playing a completely different format," a senior IPL franchise official said.

ALSO READ | Anti-Doping Measures at IPL 2020: NADA Might Outsource Sample Collection

It might well be that a jumbo Indian squad might start their training in earnest after IPL once they reach Australia. The only interesting part might be what's in store for Pujara and Vihari — whether they continue their individual nets in their respective cities or BCCI arranges any special session for them.

bccicoronaviruscovid-19India vs Australiaiplipl 2020MoteraTeam India

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more