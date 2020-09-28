IPL 2020: Team Not Able to Close Out Matches, Says Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal

The IPL 2020 allowed us to witness one of the best matches of cricket in the T20 format between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The KXIP put up a huge total of 223 on the board which becomes difficult for any team to chase in 20 overs. But the RR squad came out to and chased down the huge total to slide away the victory from KXIP's pocket.

Kings XI Punjab’s opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that his team has not been able to close out matches in IPL 2020. Expressing his views on the loss in a post-match press conference, Agarwal said although their side has not finished a few games in their favour, they are still positive as they have 11 more matches to play.

He said that they are not focusing on the outcomes, adding that the team is happy as they have been executing most of the plans. Kings XI Punjab have played three games so far in this season, out of which they have won only one. Punjab lost their first match to Delhi Capitals in the super over and emerged victorious in the second fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab put up 223 runs on the scoreboard. Rahul and Agarwal had a partnership of 183 runs for the first wicket. Agarwal made 106 off 50 deliveries, while Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls.

Despite putting up a huge total, Punjab lost the match to Rajasthan by four wickets. Steve Smith, Rajasthan’s captain, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia snatched the game from Punjab’s hands. Smith smashed 57 off 27, while Samson 85 off 42. Tewatia created buzz not only because of hitting 53 off 31 balls, but also due to smashing Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over, turning match in Rajasthan’s favour.

Agarwal also heaped praise on Tewatia for his performance with the bat. He said that Tewatia batted really well to help his side win.

Speaking on batting with Rahul, Agarwal asserted it’s a fun to bat with his skipper. He revealed that he shared a good friendship with Rahul.

When asked if Chris Gayle’s entry would be tough into the side as he and Rahul are doing well, Agarwal stated that they are not thinking about this. He added that they are happy the way they have played in the season.