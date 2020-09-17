IPL 2020: Team Yuzvendra Chahal Beats Team Virat Kohli in RCB Training Game - Watch Video

Team Yuzvendra Chahal beat Team Virat Kohli in the intra Royal Challengers Bangalore squad practice match ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020. While the detailed scores and full teams were not known, Chahal's team included AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Umesh Yadav and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. Kohli, the RCB captain, had the likes of Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj and Parthiv Patel with him.

"We looked about match ups, wanted our bowlers to bowl to left and right handers and look at some possibilities in terms of partnerships through the order. We wanted each team to have left-arm spinners, off-spinners and leg-spinners and provide match ups," explained director of cricket of RCB, Mike Hesson.

"When we gave Yuzi the news that he was going to be captain, his face lit up. He was pumped up. We wanted him as part of our leadership group. He brings a different perspective obviously, looks after the spin bowling group of ours. We just wanted him to think a little bit more about the game."

The match was played on a sluggish track, with AB de Villiers top scoring for Team Chahal who batted first. De Villiers made 43 (33), opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal.

Washington Sundar got 2 for 11 in 4 overs while Shahbaz Ahmed got 3/13.

"It was a challenging surface and got out different skills. It certainly exposed some extra things we need to work on. Overall, the conditions were challenging," said Hesson after the game.

Watch the full video here:

Bold Diaries: RCB Intra Squad Practice Match With our 1st match of #Dream11IPL just 4 days away, the team played a practice game where Team Chahal took on Team Kohli.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/7NWCmznEqE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2020

The IPL starts on September 19 in UAE. RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match on September 21.