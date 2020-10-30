IPL 2020: 'Thala Pola Varuma?' - Varun Chakravarthy's Video on MS Dhoni is Winning Over Fans

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy might have become the first bowler in IPL history to dismiss MS Dhoni bowled twice in a season, but he's still winning over hearts of Dhoni and CSK fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy might have become the first bowler in IPL history to dismiss MS Dhoni bowled twice in a season, but he's still winning over hearts of Dhoni and CSK fans.

'Thala Thala Dhaan' - Varun Chakravarthy on Watching MS Dhoni in Chepauk to Getting Him Out

Varun, from Chennai, has had a fairytale IPL 2020 which has catapulted him to the Indian T20I side for the tour of Australia. On Thursday, he bamboozled Dhoni with a skidder that uprooted his stumps. After the match, Varun was seen getting his jersey signed by the former Indian captain, who also passed on some tips to the upcoming bowler ahead of the Australia tour.

A video posted by the KKR franchise on social media showing Dhoni talking to Varun went viral. Varun capped it by adding a famous Tamil song: 'Thala Pola Varuma?', which roughly translates to 'can there be another Thala'. Dhoni is fondly called 'Thala' (leader or head) by Chennai fans.

@msdhoni Thank you for sharing some wise words and for inspiring🙏🏿 "THALA POLA VARUMAA"😎🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/0GIoQmV3Uu — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) October 30, 2020

Dhoni has been on a mentorship-mode through the IPL 2020, handing out jerseys to youngsters and talking to them during the post-match team interactions. This was just another sweet gesture that has floored fans of MS Dhoni.

Dei dei dei yaarrra nee!! 😂 Varun giving tuff to all video editors by foraying into IPL fan video edits. Don't forget he did a Kaththi motion poster fan edit 6 years back! Audience pulse pudikarthuku ennalam pannanumo, adha correcta panran. In other words, paya pudishtaaan! 😂 https://t.co/FTFgMhXRos — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 30, 2020

Enna da edit lam podra. Varun C dei 😂 But Thala is still providing tips even after you got him twice in two occasions. Because, Thala Thala thaan 😎 https://t.co/22DUsHNEFb — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 30, 2020

This kind of reception is possible for very few legends Varun anna You have my ❤️ You didn't celebrate both the times you got Thala's wicket Any other youngster would jumped in air Thala Thala Dhaan ❤️ https://t.co/zjR6VJh1MA — Santhosh YVD (@Yvd_Santhosh) October 30, 2020

Three years back, Varun Chakravarthy was one among many cricket aspirants in Chennai cheering for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni from the stands at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. He was a net bowler in the CSK camp, hoping to impress the likes of Dhoni with his multiple variations. After the first match against CSK Varun had said "After the match I took a picture with Dhoni sir. I just want to say one thing in Tamil - Thala, thala dhaan."