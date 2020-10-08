IPL 2020: 'Thala Thala Dhaan' - Varun Chakravarthy on Watching MS Dhoni in Chepauk to Getting Him Out

Three years back, Varun Chakravarthy was one among many cricket aspirants in Chennai cheering for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni from the stands at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Three years back, Varun Chakravarthy was one among many cricket aspirants in Chennai cheering for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni from the stands at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. He was a net bowler in the CSK camp, hoping to impress the likes of Dhoni with his multiple variations.

On Wednesday, Varun was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders at a crucial stage in an IPL 2020 match, and got the key wicket of Dhoni in a tense chase. Dhoni looked to slog across and missed a straight one to be out bowled by the young spinner.

Varun, the mystery spinner, said he was under pressure and called it a 'surreal' moment.

"Yeah (feeling pressure bowling to MS Dhoni). Three years back, I used to come to the Chepauk stand and sit with the audience, crowd," he told Rahul Tripathi in a video posted by iplt20.com. "I used to come just to see Dhoni batting. Now I bowled against him. It was a surreal moment for me.

"Today's wicket was very flat. My thought was, it was a 180-run wicket. So it was not turning a great deal. Mahi bhai was going well. I just thought that if I can land the ball in good length I might have a chance to take his wicket. Thankfully I was able to execute it well."

Tripathi then asked Varun: "There was a big fanboy moment even for me when I played for RPS and saw him for the first time. You got photographs with him today. I know he's a hero for all of us, how do you feel about it?"

Varun said: "After the match I took a picture with Dhoni sir. I just want to say one thing in Tamil - Thala, thala dhaan."

Meanwhile, Tripathi was the Man of the Match for his 51-ball 81 that set the tone for KKR. Having missed the first three games, Tripathi has made an impact in the last two matches for KKR.

"I think it's been really fun. We have spent a lot of time together at KKR academy. Starting from there, there is a belief among everybody, from the coaching staff. Abhishek dada has worked really well with us mentally and techincally. That has helped a lot in being positive. I was enjoying the moment and preparing even when I wasn't playing. I was just thinking about contributing to the team," he said.

"I think my knock has become better because you guys bowled really well and we won the game. My knock is good because of you guys bowling the special middle overs.

"I was just thinking simple, I was just looking at the wicket, how the ball is swinging and timing the ball. I was not thinking too much. I was a little nervous and excited to open with Shubman and open for KKR. I was just looking at the ball and play the shots."