IPL 2020: The David Warner-Jonny Bairstow Partnership - Breaking Boundaries and Setting Standards

It is not often that an Australian and an Englishman come together and forge one of the most destructive and prolific partnerships in the history of the most coveted T20 league in the world.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put together 160 in 15 overs against KXIP in Dubai annihilating the opposition bowlers to all corners of the stadium and outside it!

Bairstow was the aggressor and hammered 97 off just 52 deliveries at a strike rate of 186.54. Warner contributed with 52 off 40 at a strike rate of 130.

This was the fifth hundred stand between the dynamic duo in the IPL. And their second-highest one. Only one other pair (Kohli-AB) has notched two higher partnerships in the history of the IPL – 229 and 215*.

The Warner-Bairstow duo had stitched together 185 against RCB in Hyderabad in 2019.

The pair was in scintillating form in IPL 2019. They amassed 4 century partnerships at a combined strike rate of 177 and 3 fifty partnerships at a combined strike rate of 151 in the first 9 matches for SRH in the competition. They were phenomenally consistent and failed just once in these 9 matches.

118 in 12.5 overs, 110 in 9.4, 185 in 16.2, 64 in 6.5, 33 in 3.4, 7 in 1.4, 72 in 9.5, 66 in 5.4 and last but not the least 131 in 12.2 overs - that was an aggregate of 786 runs in 473 balls at a stunning average of 87.33 and brilliant strike rate of 166.17! Warner and Bairstow were unstoppable at the top of the order for SRH in 2019.

Warner was the highest run-getter of the tournament with 692 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 143.86. His exploits included 1 hundred and 8 fifties. He also slammed 57 fours and 21 sixes in the competition.

Bairstow aggregated 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 157.24 including a hundred and 2 fifties. He hammered 48 fours and 18 sixes.

Not only did they score big but did so at a very high strike rate – this made them doubly dangerous!

Warner-Bairstow have taken the attack to the opposition bowlers and given SRH rollicking starts making full use of the fielding restrictions. 58, 72, 59, 69 and 54 – these have been the scores after the power-play for SRH when the pair has gone on and put together a three-figure partnership for the opening wicket.

More significantly for SRH, the team has gone on to win 4 of these 5 matches.

Warner has the record for the Orange Cap in three editions – 2015, 2017 and 2019 – no one else – not even Chris Gayle has matched this feat!

On the other hand, Bairstow, who only made his IPL debut in 2019, has the highest average of 49 in 16 matches. He has also scored his runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.1.

After a relatively quiet start, the Warner-Bairstow pair now seem to be coming into their own. Bowlers beware!