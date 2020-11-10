IPL 2020: The Destructive Prowess of The Three Ps - Pollard And The Pandya Brothers Against The Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai today. We look at the threat posed by Kieron Pollard and the two Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - with the bat in the middle and lower-order for Mumbai Indians.

190.44: The Highest Strike Rate in IPL 2020

Kieron Pollard has the highest strike rate in IPL 2020 - he has aggregated 259 runs in 136 deliveries in the tournament.

182.89: The Second-Highest Strike Rate in IPL 2020

Hardik Pandya has the second-highest strike rate in IPL 2020 - he has aggregated 278 runs in 152 deliveries in the tournament. He hammered an unbeaten 37 off just 14 deliveries (including 5 sixes) against the Capitals in Dubai in the Qualifier 1 on the 5th of November, 2020.

175.88: The Highest Strike Rate against the Capitals in the IPL

Krunal Pandya has the highest strike rate - a stunning 175.88 - against the Capitals in IPL history! He has scored 248 runs in 9 innings against them.

346.15: Highest Strike Rate in an Innings against the Capitals in the IPL

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 45 off just 13 deliveries against the Daredevils (now Capitals) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2010. His knock included 5 towering sixes! MI scored 50 runs in the last three overs. It is the highest strike rate in an innings against DC in IPL history and also the highest strike rate innings in a DC-MI encounter.

86: The Joint-Highest Individual Score for Mumbai Indians against the Capitals in the IPL

Krunal Pandya blasted a magnificent 86 off just 37 deliveries (including 7 fours and 6 sixes; strike rate of 232.43) against the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in Visakhapatnam in 2016. It is the joint-highest score for MI against the Capitals in the IPL.

343: Pollard's Aggregate against the Capitals in the IPL

Kieron Pollard has scored 343 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 141.15 against the Capitals.

3,3: The Number of 200-Plus Strike Rate Innings (min. runs 25) for the Pandya brothers against the Capitals

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have recorded three innings each against the Capitals in which their strike rate has been in excess of 200.

Apart from his 37 off 14 deliveries in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai in IPL 2020, Hardik smashed 32 off just 15 deliveries in Delhi in 2019. He also scored a quickfire unbeaten 29 off 14 deliveries in Delhi in 2017.

Krunal scored 86 off 37 deliveries in Visakhapatnam, 36 off 17 deliveries in Delhi in 2016 and 32 off 15 deliveries in Mumbai in 2019.

63*: Pollard's Highest Score against the Capitals

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 35 deliveries against the Daredevils (now Capitals) in Delhi in 2017. MI amassed 212 for 3 - their second-highest score against DC and routed them for 66 recording a 146-run victory. It is the largest win (in terms of runs) in the history of the IPL!