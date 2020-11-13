IPL 2020: 'The Indian AB de Villiers' - Harbjahan Singh's Compliment for Mumbai Indians Star

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lavished praise on Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav, saying that he has transformed himself from being a game-changing batsmen to someone who can single-handedly win matches for the franchise. Suryakumar scored 480 runs in 16 games he played for MI in the IPL 2020, with an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 145.01. Such returns meant many were actually surprised when he was overlooked for the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

"There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians," Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

"He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting. And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100. If you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself."

Harbhajan went one step further with his praise and compared Suryakumar's ability to play shots all around the park to South African legend AB de Villiers. De Villiers is nicknamed "Mr 360" due to his ability to hit the ball anywhere in the field and Harbhajan believes Surya falls in a similar category of player.

Also Read: 'They Have No Weaknesses' - Shane Watson Praises MI's Dominating Title Win

"It is difficult to stop him, as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well.

"He is the Indian AB de Villiers. I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen, but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player."

MI were successful in defending their title when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020. With this title, the side have clinched the title on 5 different occasions and have become the first side to achieve this remarkable feat.