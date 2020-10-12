IPL 2020: The Major Talking Points from SRH vs RR and MI vs DC

IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Here are the major talking points from the two matches.

The second IPL 2020 double header of the week showed the unpredictable nature of the tournament. While Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended their losing streak by pulling off an unlikely victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of the day, Mumbai Indians (MI) snapped Delhi Capitals' (DC) recent win streak with an emphatic victory in the day's second game. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Defending champions MI have now leapfrogged DC at the top of the table whereas RR currently sit 6th, behind SRH who are at 5th although the Steve Smith-led side still remain in contention for a spot in the play-offs.

Here are the major talking points from the two matches.

RR's Faith in Riyan Parag Pays Off

Riyan Parag was someone so highly rated during his debut season in the previous IPL that even skipper Steve Smith - one of the best cricketers of the modern era - sang his praises. The youngster from Assam has found life tough during the ongoing edition of the IPL though, and was even dropped for a bit.

However, the franchise never lost faith in the youngster and their trust in his ability was vindicated as the 19-year old starred in what was an unlikely win over SRH, scoring 42 of 26 balls and putting together an unbeaten 85-run stand with Rahul Tewatia. Oh, and speaking of him...

Tewatia Proves He's No One-hit Wonder

'Doing a Tewatia' became a phrase used by cricket fans across social media after the batsman turned what was a below-par innings against Kings XI Punjab into a match-winning one thanks to some lusty hitting. However, there have been instances of players fading into oblivion after a good performance or two.

But Tewatia not only provided the big hits against SRH - he smashed Rashid Khan of all people for three consecutive boundaries in the 18th over - he also did well to guide young Parag during what was a tricky run-chase. RR have lacked firepower in the lower order in recent times and Tewatia playing this way bodes well for them.

Suryakumar Remains MI's Middle-order Lynchpin

The ability of Suryakumar Yadav has never been in doubt but he has taken his consistency up several notches during the past two IPL seasons. His big-hitting ability in the middle-order was evident once again against DC as he helped negate Rohit Sharma's early dismissal by putting together a quickfire 46-run stand with Quinton de Kock.

By the time Yadav was dismissed, MI needed only 33 runs in 30 balls. They didn't make the run-chase easy on themselves by losing three quick wickets after that but the Mumbai lad had done enough to all but guarantee the win that would take the side to the top of the table.

DC's Fielding Cause of Concern

A game between in-form sides is often decided by the smallest of margins and so it proved for DC, who came in to their match against MI in fine form. However, they slumped to a five-wicket loss and also slipped to second in the current standings.

Prithvi Shaw's indecision potentially cost the side a run-out of Kieron Pollard but there were other instances of them not pulling their weight on the field. Skipper Shreyas Iyer said as much after the match and DC will need to sort this issue out soon, as it has caused them issues through the tournament.