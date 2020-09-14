IPL 2020: The Top 10 Run Getters for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Top 10 Run Getters for Sunrisers Hyderabad : SRH came into being when Deccan Chargers was disbanded and the side has been fairly consistent and successful.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into being when Deccan Chargers was disbanded and the side has been fairly consistent and successful. They have won the title once and have always punched above their weight. Here we take a look at the most prolific run getters for SRH in IPL:

#1 David Warner

The Australian opener has been prolific for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 71 matches, he has scored 3271 runs with an astounding average of 55.44 and a strike rate 146.87.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The aggressive southpaw was consistent for SRH before he made the move to Delhi Capitals. He has scored 2518 runs in 85 matches at an average of 34.49.

#3 Kane Williamson

The current New Zealand captain is one of the most balanced batsmen in world cricket and his performances in the IPL have been consistent as well. He has scored 1302 runs in 41 matches with the healthy average of 38.29.

#4 Moises Henriques

Australian all-rounder has donned a number of hats for SRH and has dished out considerable performances. He has scored 755 runs in 42 matches at an average of 27.96 and with a strike rate 128.83.

#5 Manish Pandey

One of the most expensive players for SRH, the right-hander has found form in the last couple of seasons. Pandey has scored 628 runs in 27 matches at an average of 33.05.

#6 Naman Ojha

A consistent performer for Madhya Pradesh, Naman Ojha was good as a wicket-keeper batsman for SRH. He has scored 584 runs in 56 matches with an average of 19.46.

#7 Yuvraj Singh

India’s hero in the 2007 and 2011 world cup winning triumphs, Yuvraj was good for SRH in his brief stint. He scored 488 runs in 22 matches with the healthy average of 27.11.

#8 Jonny Bairstow

One of the key components of England’s limited overs side, Bairstow has formed a potent opening combination with David Warner. He has scored 445 runs in 10 matches with a 55.62 average.

#9 Deepak Hooda

The hard-hitting all-rounder was one of the young stars for SRH and he has scored 373 runs in 47 matches at 13.81 average and with a strike rate 117.66.

#10 Vijay Shankar

The young Tamil Nadu all-rounder is slowly hitting his stride in the IPL. In 19 matches, he has scored 345 runs at an average of 24.64 and a strike rate of 128.73.