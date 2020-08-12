IPL 2020: The Top Ten Run-Getters in the History of the Tournament

One of the most awaited T20 tournaments every year is the IPL and after a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the normally glitzy event is back but will be in UAE.
Over the years fans one of the reasons fans have enjoyed this shorter format as it forces batsmen to be more attacking resulting in plenty of excitement and keen contests between bat and ball. The record books are rewritten every year and 2020 promises the same.
As the 13th edition of the IPL approaches, here’s a look at the most prolific batsmen to have played the tournament over the years.
Virat Kohli – (M – 177, R – 5412, Best – 113)
Indian cricket’s most loved player currently, Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008 and his best season was 2016. RCB finished runners-up and Kohli broke the record for most runs in an IPL season (of 733 runs) by scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08. In October 2016, Kohli announced that RCB would be the IPL franchise that he would permanently play for. Last season, in the early stages, Kohli became on the second player to score more than 5000 runs in the history of the tournament along with Suresh Raina. The Indian captain will be hungry for runs and silverware this year which promises a few splendid knocks for sure.
Suresh Raina – (M – 193, R – 5368, Best – 100*)
The first cricketer to break the 5000-run barrier in the IPL, Raina, like Kohli with RCB, has been a Chennai Super Kings loyalist except for the couple of years with the Gujarat Lions. Raina, who was the first to break the 2000-run barrier too, has been a very important part of the CSK set up, playing crucial roles when it mattered most in their title run-ins. In 2012, he scored a blistering 73 in the final against KKR and was named in the Cricinfo XI that year as well as on the 10th anniversary of IPL. One of CSK’s most trusted will surely look to add to the 38 half-centuries this season. 2019 was one of only three seasons when he could not cross the 400-run mark.
Rohit Sharma – (M – 188, R – 4898, Best – 109*)
The Mumbai Indians captain needs no introduction, especially given the way he led them to the title in the last season against Chennai Super Kings. One of the most destructive yet elegant batsmen in the modern era, Rohit’s striking abilities is unmatched, especially once he gets his eye in. That he is only the one with three double centuries in ODI cricket shows his love for acceleration through the innings. He was one of the most consistent Deccan Chargers batsmen in the first three seasons of the IPL, and helped them win the 2009 crown. He took over MI’s in 2013 season and led them to their maiden IPL title before completing a grand double when they clinched the Champions League T20 title. Having scored 400 plus runs last year he will look to get closer or to the top two as fast as possible.
David Warner – (M – 126, R – 4706, Best – 126)
Despite missing a season due to the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket, Warner is fourth on the list of most run-getters in the IPL – more than a fair indication about his abilities with the bat. The southpaw, who played his first IPL in 2009 (season 2), was the second-highest run-getter in 2016 when Surisers Hyderabad won their first title, under his leadership. Warner’s first four seasons in the tournament were with the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and he has been reinstated as captain of his side, taking over from Kane Williamson.
Australia will no doubt continue his enthralling batsmanship against opposition bowlers and look to add more records to his name.
Shikhar Dhawan – (M – 159, R – 4579, Best – 97*)
Another swashbuckling left-hander at the top of the order, Dhawan has moved from Delhi to Mumbai to Hyderabad and then back to Delhi during his time in the IPL. Common to all his stints are plenty of sixes and boundaries. 2019 (521 runs) was his best year after 2012 (569 runs) however he is yet to score a century and will want to change that this season. Like always he will be expected to give his side a fast start and in recent years Dhawan has more often than not produced the goods in the middle. His strokeful knocks at the top of the order have often paved the way for victory and he will look to do the same in 2020.
Chris Gayle – (M – 125, R – 4484, Best – 175*)
Chris Gayle or ‘Universe Boss’ at the IPL has always been a source of immense joy for fans as his approach to batting is very simple. He either stays in and scores plenty of runs or gets dismissed early on, apart from being an entertaining personality on the field too. T20 cricket’s single greatest entertainer first conquered Bangalore before making a quiet move to Kings XI Punjab in 2018 and made an instant impact with another strong season that included a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recently, Gayle was back in the news during his 27-ball 77 blitz against England – his last ODI in front of his home crowd. His best performance in the IPL was when he smashed a 66-ball 175* against the Pune Warriors in 2013, it still remains the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.
MS Dhoni – (M – 190, R – 4432, Best – 84*)
A batting powerhouse, MS Dhoni possesses the ability to destroy different bowling attacks on his own. The calmness and composure in his demeanor along with a sharp cricketing brain accounts for a lethal combination on the cricketing field and the glistening silverware in the trophy cabinets at CSK are a testimony to his extraordinary leadership skills. That Dhoni is among the top ten run-getters despite batting as low as he does show how good he is at accumulating runs and then teeing off in the closing stages of an innings. There’s been plenty of lofted drives straight over the bowler and crunching helicopter shots over the years, and with Team India unlikely to feature in his thought process now, it is likely that he will look tee off just in time, as he has done match after match.
Robin Uthappa – (M – 177, R – 4411, Best – 87)
Another wicketkeeper batsman who has always been a central part of the plans for which ever franchise he represents. The Karnataka man has played for Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and is now at Rajasthan. Last time in UAE he did not enjoy his season but turned it around in the second leg in India with Gautam Gambhir for KKR. He won the Orange Cap with 660 runs, and in the process created a T20 record for having scored 40+ scores in 8 consecutive games. He eventually made 11, breaking the record held by Mathew Hayden of most 40+ scores in a single season. A proven match winner with KKR, Uthappa brings a dogged approach to batting at the top of the order and is difficult to dislodge.
Ab de Villiers – (M – 154, R – 4395, Best – 133*)
Indian captain Virat Kohli’s best pal in the RCB colours, the South African AB de Villiers is one of the most destructive batsmen to have played the sport – with a range of shots all around the pitch he was aptly named Mr 360. Having begun in Delhi, AB moved to Bangalore and has scored three of his four centuries in T20 cricket for the team. AB can single-handedly win you matches. He can switch from classical batting to playing more innovative strokes and that sets him apart from other batsmen. For RCB, he has had many eye-catching innings, even picking up an award for the most power-packed knock in the 2012 IPL for his assault on Dale Steyn. 2020 unfortunately will not witness his greatness at the IPL as he is retired.
Gautam Gambhir – (M – 154, R – 4217, Best – 93)
Another player who will not be adding to his records having retired in 2018. The former KKR captain also played for Delhi in the early years of the tournament but had his most successful stints with the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise. An opening batsman who could accelerate with ease with classic cricketing shots was also a shrewd captain and led KKR to two IPL titles. Never one to all out in attack, Gambhir was selective and precise in his big-hitting and liked to keep the scoreboard moving through the innings.
