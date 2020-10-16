IPL 2020: The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is Back and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Chris Gayle got a game for Kings XI Punjab after seven games and the Universe Boss had an immediate impact smacking five sixes en route to a match-winning 53 off 44 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore

While the skipper KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 49-ball 61, he said the award should go to Gayle. After Mayank Agarwal's 25-ball 45 set up the chase, Gayle and Rahul added 93 for the second wicket as KXIP got their second win.

Heres' now fans and cricketers reacted to the Universe Boss entertaining in IPL 2020 for the first time:

If the universe boss @henrygayle middles the ball it will land in abu dabhi from Sharjah 😂! @klrahul11 and @mayankcricket great start to the chase ! Hopefully these guys should finish the game ! Surprised to see @ABdeVilliers17 coming to bat so late ! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 15, 2020

Good to see @henrygayle back and scoring a wonderful 53. Wonder what @lionsdenkxip were thinking by leaving him out all this while. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/OeTPWbC5t3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2020

Chris Gayle is the best batsman In the entire IPL history.... Its a FACT 🙌🏼 — AParajit Bharat 😌 (@AparBharat) October 15, 2020

The run chase was supposed to be straightforward after Agarwal took the opposition to the cleaners in the powerplay before Rahul took over. As usual, the 41-year-old Gayle, batting at three, took his time early on before going ballistic. Earlier, KXIP conceded only 25 runs from over 16-19 before Morris and Isuru Udana hammered Shami for three sixes.