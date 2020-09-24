IPL 2020: There's Healthy Competition in India for Wicket-keeper Role, Says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has time and again shown his mettle in the IPL and more recently in his 74-run against Chennai Super Kings. With MS Dhoni retiring from the limited-overs cricket, this is just the kind of opportunity that Samson was looking for. Talking to Hindustan Times, he revealed that he is not looking too far ahead at the moment though.

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has time and again shown his mettle in the IPL and more recently in his 74-run against Chennai Super Kings. With MS Dhoni retiring from the limited-overs cricket, this is just the kind of opportunity that Samson was looking for. Talking to Hindustan Times, he revealed that he is not looking too far ahead at the moment though.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Batting & Captaincy Fails to Impress Virender Sehwag, Latter Points Out 'Glitches'

They’re (MS Dhoni) big shoes to fill. He’s set the benchmark so high for keepers around the world, in terms of keeping skills and finishing abilities with the bat. Every country hopes their wicketkeeper can somehow turn out to be like Dhoni. In India, we have some really good wicketkeeper-batsmen. There is healthy competition both in the India side and domestically. Whoever comes in knows what a massive responsibility it is. (The choices) is a good headache for the team to have. For me, it’s a good position to be in because the competition forces you to improve. It will benefit the team in the long run, to have players on top of their game at all times.

ALSO READ - WATCH - On This Day: India Beat Pakistan in Final to Lift Maiden WT20 13 Years Ago

Speaking on RR's chances, Sanju said, "It’s a well-rounded team this season. Also, we have Smith as captain. He is one of the smartest cricketing brains in the world. I am excited to play under him. We have good quality in all departments, a strong core from last season. We also have some really good additions from the auctions; they are all game-changers like David Miller and Oshane Thomas. It’s a good mix of experience and youth, and the variety and options makes us capable of adapting to any situation.