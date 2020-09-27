IPL 2020: These Are The Batsmen With Best Strike Rates So Far in This IPL season

With just the Beginning of the IPL 2020 we have seen some extra-ordinary batting performances. Bringing to you a list of players who have the highest batting strike rates in this season of IPL so far.

The delayed IPL 2020 is off to a bang with plenty of action. Yes, it has just started but there has been ample excitement. They have been treated to plenty of good batting from all the teams to whet their appetite. After seven games in the tournament, already batsmen are starting to stamp their class. We take a look at batsmen with the highest strike-rates in the tournament till date.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 173.86

The Kings XI Punjab skipper is topping the charts. His 132 not out off 69 balls, scored at a strike-rate of 191.30 has propelled him to the numero uno position with an overall tournament strike-rate of 173.86. Rahul, in fact, was more impressive in the second half of his century. After taking 36 balls to score his first 50 and then motoring along to 100 in the next 26 balls. The last 32 runs came off just 7 balls for the KXIP opener.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 149.13

One doesn’t often associate a very high strike-rate with the South African captain, who has a career IPL strike-rate around 128. But Du Plessis has been in splendid form for CSK, scoring runs in every outing so far with two half-centuries in three matches. His most destructive knock so far was 72 off 37 balls against the Rajasthan Royals, scored at a strike-rate of 194.59 which has given a massive boost to his strike-rate this year.

The Mumbai Indians skipper had a slow start to the tournament against CSK but bounced back into form against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. The Hitman’s 80 off 64 balls at a strike-rate of 148.14 has taken him to the third position in the table.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 143.75

Like Du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal is also a batsman in the classical mould. But his blazing 89 off 60 balls in his team’s opening IPL 2020 game against Delhi Capitals showed the world his prowess in the T20 format with a strike-rate of 148.33. The KXIP opener continued his form against Royal Challengers Bangalore during his brief innings to lay his claim as a hard-hitting opener.

Shaw’s first match struggles were probably an aberration as he showed his class in the second game against Chennai Super Kings. Shaw blazed his way to 64 off 43 balls with a strike-rate of 148.83 which gave significant boost to his overall strike-rate for the tournament.