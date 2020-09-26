IPL 2020: These Are The Bowlers With Best Economy Rate

We take a look at some of the bowlers with best economy rates in IPL-13 after the first seven games of the tournament.

More than wickets, it is often the economy rates which proves to be more critical in T20 cricket. In the IPL, when batsmen are looking to score 10 to 12 runs every over, any bowler with an economy rate under 8 would consider himself to be very lucky.

1. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) – 4.00

The Gujarat all-rounder might not be leading the wicket-taking charts but his excellent economy-rate has helped the Delhi Capitals win both their games so far in IPL-13. Although Patel has picked up only a couple of wickets, he has an unbelievable economy rate of just 4 runs per over.

When teams are looking to score at least 9-10 runs an over, left-arm spinner like Axar Patel must be delighted by maintaining a meagre economy against top teams like Kings XI Punjab and CSK.

2. Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) – 4.36

India’s leading paceman Shami has been phenomenal with the new ball so far for Kings XI side. He was brilliant in the opening game, claiming 3/15 in four over against Delhi Capitals, for an economy rate of less than 4.

Shami’s overall economy rate after two games is 4.36, which makes his dangerous customer to deal with in both ends of the T20 game.

3. Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab) – 5.00

The Australian all-rounder is a surprising addition in this list, although he only bowled a couple of overs in the second game, while he wasn’t handed the ball the first. Bowling against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell maintained an impressive economy rate of 5 an over while picking up a wicket.

If Maxwell is able to bowl a few overs economically for KL Rahul, it will lend a big hand to the Kings XI Punjab frontline spinners.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 5.37

The RCB leg-spinner has bowled excellently so far in this tournament – picking up wickets as well as keeping runs under check. Chahal picked up 3/18 in the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at an economy rate of just over 4, to set up a hard-fought 10-run win for Virat Kohli’s side.

He bowled impressively in the second game against Kings XI Punjab as well, although his side RCB conceded runs at nearly 10 runs an over.

5. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) -- 5.50

The mystery spinner from the West Indies is always a tough customer to deal with in T20 cricket and it’s no different this year as well. Although his side were humbled by 49 runs in their opening IPL-13 game against Mumbai Indians, Narine had impressive economy rate of just 5.5 runs an over.

Narine even has an impressive career strike-rate of around 6.6 runs an overs – excellent in all conditions when it comes to T20 cricket.