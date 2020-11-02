IPL 2020: These Five Players Have Most Sixes To Their Names Till Now In IPL 2020

IPL 2020 has witnessed raining of sixes so far. In each game as of now, players have shown that they love to deposit the ball in the stands.

As the tournament is approaching towards the playoffs, the clashes are expected to be intense and cricket fans will get to see more raining of sixes in the upcoming matches. Here are the top five players with most sixes in IPL 2020 till now.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson is at the top position on the list of players with most sixes. He has smashed 26 sixes in 14 innings. Samson has scored 375 runs as of now. However, he will not be seen in action anymore in IPL 2020 as his team has been eliminated from the tournament.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab has on a few occasions in this season powered his side to victory. He supports the team’s middle order. Pooran is standing at the second spot with 25 sixes. He has scored 353 runs in 14 innings. His side has also been knocked out of IPL 2020.

Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan in some matches in IPL 2020 created a buzz with his performance. He has grabbed the third position with 24 sixes to his name. Kishan has made 395 runs in 10 innings. In the previous match against Delhi Capitals, he scored 72 runs (not out) in 47 balls. He smashed three sixes in his innings.

Also Read: Players With Most Fours - KXIP's KL Rahul tops the list

Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Eoin Morgan is at the fourth spot with 24 sixes. He has scored 418 runs in 14 innings. In the last match against Rajasthan Royals, he led from the front, smashing 68 (not out) off 35 balls. KKR defeated RR by 60 runs, staying alive in the tournament.

Chris Gayle

Kings XI Punjab’s explosive batsman Chris Gayle has smashed 23 sixes in just in seven innings. He is placed at the fifth spot on the list of batsmen with most sixes. He has also made 288 runs and played a crucial role in team’s few wins.