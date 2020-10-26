IPL 2020: These Five Players Top The List With Most Fours, DC’s Shikhar Dhawan Leads KXIP Skipper KL Rahul

The sight of players hitting fours and sixes excites cricket lovers. Some batsmen like to deal in sixes, while others love to smash fours

Cricket fans love to watch the Indian Premier League because of high voltage action.| The sight of players hitting fours and sixes excites cricket lovers. Some batsmen like to deal in sixes, while others love to smash fours. In IPL 2020, these players have dealt in boundaries more than sixes.

Shikhar Dhawan: Delhi Capitals’ key batsman Shikhar Dhawan is at the top position on the list of players with most number of fours. He has hit 52 fours in 11 innings. Besides, the southpaw has smashed 10 sixes. The left-handed batsman has scored 471 runs as of now in IPL 2020. In this season, he has also hit two hundreds. Dhawan is at the second spot on the list of players with most runs.

KL Rahul:Kings XI Punjab’s skipper KL Rahul is at the second spot with 48 fours to his name. With 567 runs in 11 innings, he has grabbed the top position on the list of players with most runs in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman has smashed 20 sixes so far, standing at the fourth position in the standings of players with most sixes. He has also hit a hundred in this season of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal:With 39 fours, Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal is at the third position. He has also smashed 15 sixes. In 10 innings, Agarwal has scored 398 runs, grabbing the fifth spot on the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman has also hit a century in this season.

Faf du Plessis:Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis has hit 38 fours and is currently at the fourth spot on the list. He has also hit 12 sixes. Plessis has scored 401 runs in 12 innings. The South African player also stands at the fourth position on the list of players with most runs. He has hit four half-centuries in IPL 2020.

Suryakumar Yadav:Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav with 38 fours is at the fifth place. He has made 283 runs in 10 innings. The right-handed batsman has hit two half-centuries in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.