IPL 2020: 'They Have No Weaknesses' - Shane Watson Praises MI's Dominating Title Win

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Shane Watson congratulated Mumbai Indians (MI) for their success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, saying that the longer the tournament went on the more apparent it was that they had no weaknesses in their side. Watson, who retired from all cricket after the IPL 2020 had come to a close, was effusive in his praise for the MI and the way in which they went about their business in the tournament. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

"Congratulations Mumbai Indians for winning their 5th IPL title. There is no question that Mumbai Indians had the strongest team all the way through IPL 2020. As the IPL continued to evolve, it confirmed to me more and more that Mumbai Indians have no weaknesses," Watson said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"That’s internationally as well, let alone in the IPL. The more the Mumbai Indians played in the tournament, more and more, it felt they had no weaknesses.

"They had world-class opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Suryakumar Yadav, he continues to bat so well, it’s not going to be too long before he plays for India. And he had a brilliant tournament.

Watson was also full of praise for Ishan Kishan for providing an impetus to the innings wherever he batted while also envying the fact that MI had Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya lower down the order to finish innings.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Leads Flop XI of the Season That Includes Sunil Narine & Andre Russell Among Others

"And then Ishan Kishan who came in and set the IPL alight as well. Whether he was batting in the middle-overs or opening in the absence of Rohit, he provided so much impetus.

"And then two best finishers in world cricket at the moment right now... Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, just for a bit of back-up there and also Krunal Pandya.

"In the end, they were too hard to beat, if they continue to put this team on the field over the next few years, they are going to be incredibly hard to beat."