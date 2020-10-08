IPL 2020: Things Aren't Going Right for 'Great Finisher' MS Dhoni, Says Brian Lara

MS Dhoni said Chennai Super Kings' batsmen let their bowlers down following their 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

As MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' troubles continue in the ongoing Indian Premier League, West Indies legend Brian Lara reckons that the CSK think tank should think about a change in their approach.

Chasing 168, CSK were 90 for 1 at the end of 10 overs and till the time Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were in the middle, it looked like they were on course to their third win of the season.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

But as soon as Rayudu departed, CSK lost the plot. MS Dhoni who got criticised for not batting higher up the order earlier in the season got himself in at No. 4. CSK needed 68 from 47 balls but the CSK skipper was a shadow of his former self. He scored 11 off 12 balls before Varun Chakravarthy got rid of him.

Between the 11th and the 15th over, CSK managed just 20 runs during which they also lost Watson for 50. Kedar Jadhav was then sent ahead of the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadhav took 12 balls for 7 runs in an uninspiring batting effort after blocking his first 3 balls even as the asking rate was shooting up.

CSK needed 26 runs in the final over and Ravindra Jadeja’s fireworks proved too late as birthday boy Bravo, one of the finest finishers of the game could only see his team implode from the dugout as he didn’t get an opportunity to bat.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Talking Points - Dinesh Karthik's Perfect Moves, Kedar Jadhav's Struggles

At the end of the game, Brian Lara, who is a part of the broadcasters panel for IPL 2020 touted Dhoni as a "great finisher" but also said, "It’s a bit puzzling (Dhoni inability to finish). You feel that he has created that position where he can be flexible with himself but I think he needs to maybe look at some other players."

"Things are not going right for him and I believe, some of the other players, look at Jadeja how he batted today, he came in when their chances were very slim. So, something he will have to work on, have steadier stuff,” he added.

Lara also feels that the CSK need to give Dwayne Bravo a chance to bat lower down the order. "They have played a couple of games where Dwayne Bravo, an all-rounder, hasn’t had an opportunity to bat. Scoring 58 runs in 10 overs but only losing 10 wickets, something is wrong."

CSK suffered their fourth defeat of the season against KKR and currently sit 5th in the points table. They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.