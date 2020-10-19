IPL 2020: This is How Jimmy Neesham Feels Like After the Twin-Super Over Finish

It was the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that there were two super-overs witnessed during a single match. This is how the players of the match had to react after the match.

It was yet another Super Over for New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham when Kings XI Punjab upset Mumbai Indians on October 18 in Dubai. This was the second time the fate of the Punjab based outfit was decided by the super over. The last time the KXIP was involved in a super over decision in the ongoing IPL 2020 was against the Delhi Capitals. In that streak, Punjab ended up on the losing side. However, fate was on the side of KL Rahul and co. as they were successful in beating Mumbai Indians over two Super Overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal together helped in getting 12 off six steering KXIP to their third win of the tournament. While death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah was sent by MI for the first of the Super Over, they were forced to face Trent Boult and were unable to score off his deliveries.

Another player was Jimmy Neesham who with the Sunday clash achieved a rare feat of being part of five Super Overs in one year. The 30-year old, who has encountered thrilling super over so many times, hasn’t always found it easy. He was asked by a social media user a few tips to stay calm in such pressure conditions.

The Twitter user wrote, “I wonder how @JimmyNeesh keeps his nerves calm during such games. Please help us with some tips Neesham.”

To this, Neesham had the most epic response. The all-rounder revealed that the reality of holding a nerve during such tense games is that he is dead inside. Neesham wrote, “I am dead inside,” in reply.

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

With their successful twin Super Over finish against MI, KXIP has climbed from the last to the sixth spot on the points table. There is also slim chances now that KL Rahul and his led squad will be able to make it to the playoffs. Next up, KXIP will clash with Delhi Capitals in Dubai on October 20.