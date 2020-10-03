IPL 2020: This Is How MS Dhoni’s Followers Supported Him After CSK’s Third Loss in a Row

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs to get their second win in four matches, while CSK stayed at the bottom of the table with only one win from the same number of games.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lost their third match in a row in IPL 2020 on Friday. Chennai Super Kings were facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. During their innings, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and finally the onus to win the match for the team came on the shoulders of Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Both of them tried their best, but Jadeja gave away his wicket after scoring a half century and Dhoni could not help his team achieve the target. Jadeja made 50 off 35 balls, while Dhoni scored 47 off 36 deliveries. Chennai lost the match by seven runs. SRH gave CSK a target of 165, but Dhoni’s team could only put 157 on the scoreboard.

Some people held Dhoni responsible for CSK’s defeat, saying he started hitting late in the innings. However, his followers have expressed their support to him on social media.

Posting a picture of Dhoni from the match when he sat down on his knees and was coughing, a user said she found it heart-breaking to see him like this.

It was so heartbreaking to see him like this #msdforever pic.twitter.com/plvu0IgAXz — KOHLIAN ✨ (@iam_kohlian) October 3, 2020

Another person posted the video of the same incident when Dhoni was coughing and wrote it hurt him more than the loss.

Putting out a picture of the CSK captain, a fan page said he is the king.

One fan said that the sun will rise again, writing MSD and dropping a heart emoji.

Expressing his support, a man said it does not matter if Dhoni wins or loses, the

CSK skipper will always be his hero.

Doesn't matter even if we loose this time, you are and you will be our hero forever @msdhoni #msdforever #Dhoni #Thala pic.twitter.com/yN1KG9jpwi — Akshay Pratap Singh (@GawkyPratap) October 3, 2020

Here are some more reactions:

I love you. After this all time. I still love you. Its always been you. It was you yesterday. It was you today. It will be you tomorrow. And for the rest of my life. It will be you. I love you❣#msdforever #mahi pic.twitter.com/oMUo8tq83Q — Aakriti Jain (@aakriti51) October 3, 2020

No one want to see you like this #MSDhoni #msdforever pic.twitter.com/dyKOjJRZZs — fight for your rights (@ourrights999) October 3, 2020

39 years of age 1year 6months out of field No connection with bat or ball. He will the best runner of india but yesterday takes 2 runs he had high breathing. He playing this season that's enough for us. Its a huge thing the way he played Yesterday ❤️#msdforever #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZtvqWFLyKi — RM (@the_serious_9) October 3, 2020

In yesterday’s game, Dhoni was seen struggling in the soaring heat. Later, he revealed that his throat had got dry and that’s why he was coughing.

“I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” Hindustan Times quoted Dhoni as saying.