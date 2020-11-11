IPL 2020: This Is How Sachin Tendulkar Congratulated Mumbai Indians On Becoming Champions For Fifth Time

While sharing the tweet, Tendulkar also posted four pictures showing MI players celebrating and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma taking the cup from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai Indians on winning the IPL trophy for the fifth time. Mumbai Indians got the better of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday by five wickets.

Tendulkar on Twitter wrote, “What a victory by the boys! Complete domination by @mipaltan! Well done to the players and the support staff who has continued from where they left off last year.”

What a victory by the boys! Complete domination by @mipaltan! Well done to the players and the support staff who have continued from where they left off last year. 👏🏻#MIvDC #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/ncRaxDUgLl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2020

He also shared another post in which he can be seen expressing happiness on the win of Mumbai Indians. The short clip shows him sitting on a sofa with a big smile on face, holding his phone. The caption of the post reads, “Mumbai Mumbai Well done @mipaltan!”

In the IPL 2020 final, Delhi Capitals batted first and put up 156 on the scoreboard. They were delivered jolts by Trent Boult and Jayant Yadav in the initial overs of the match. Boult got Stoinis out without letting the batsman open his account. He then sent Ajinkya Rahane to the pavilion at the individual score of two. Jayant Yadav bowled Shikar Dhawan when he was playing at 15.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant batted well, stitching a partnership. The two ensured that their team reached a decent total. Iyer scored 65 (not out) while Pant smashed 56.

Chasing the total, Rohit Sharma played his natural game and scored a half-century. He got out after making 68 runs. Ishan Kishan made sure that MI reached the target comfortably. He scored 33 not out.

Boult won the player of the match award for his superb bowling performance. He picked three wickets, conceding 30 runs in four overs. In yesterday’s match, India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah failed to take a wicket. However, he only gave 28 runs in four overs.