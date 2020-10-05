IPL 2020: This is How Sakshi Dhoni Celebrated After CSK beat KXIP by 10 Wickets

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Class Act! #whistlepodu.” Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of Dhoni, defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets with 14 balls remaining in 18th clash of IPL 2020. Watson and du Plessis single-handedly power their team to victory.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Kings XI Punjab in her own style. Sakshi, who is quite active on social media, uploaded a picture in her Instagram story, which featured Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Class Act! #whistlepodu.” Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of Dhoni, defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets with 14 balls remaining in 18th clash of IPL 2020. Watson and du Plessis single-handedly power their team to victory.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Batting first after winning the toss, Kings XI Punjab set a target of 179 for Chennai Super Kings. KL Rahul, the skipper of KXIP, opened with Mayank Agarwal and gave their team a good start. However, Agarwal was sent to the pavilion at the score of 26. Then, Mandeep Singh came to bat with Rahul and the two were hitting the ball well. But, Singh gave away his wicket after making 27 off 16 balls. Rahul got caught behind the wicket at 63. Finally, Nicholas Pooran helped KXIP reach a decent total, making 33 off 17 deliveries.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Spinner Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Tournament With Finger Injury - Report

To chase the target set by Kings XI Punjab, Watson and du Plessis came to open for Chennai Super Kings. The duo kept hitting the ball all over the park. Watson scored 83 runs off 53 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and three sixes. On the other hand, du Plessis made 87 in 53 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six. They gave a real hard time to KXIP bowlers. Watson was adjudged player of the match for his superb innings.

Chennai Super Kings, before the game against KXIP, had lost three matches in a row in IPL 2020. They lost their second match of the season to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs, third game to Delhi Capitals by 44 runs and fourth fixture to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs. They won their first game of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians by wickets.

Chennai will be facing Kolkata in their next clash on Wednesday.