IPL 2020: This is How SRH Celebrated David Warner’s Birthday and their Win Over DC

SRH have moved up to the sixth place in the standings with their fifth win. They have won five of the 12 games they have played. However, they are on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed a crushing defeat to Delhi Capitals in the 47th match of IPL 2020. David Warner-led team outperformed DC by 88 runs. This win was special as it came on Warner’s 34th birthday. The SRH skipper also played a crucial role in his team’s fifth win in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

When SRH players returned to their hotel after the game, they cut cake to celebrate the win and Warner’s birthday. Sunrisers Hyderabad also shared a video of the celebration on Twitter which shows players and other team staff throwing cake at each other.

The caption of the video reads, "Watch what happened in the dressing room after our crucial game last night. Don't miss the cake rituals too."

Watch what happened in the dressing room after our crucial game last night Don't miss the cake rituals too, #OrangeArmy #SRHvDC #KeepRising #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3802fTzpjr — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 28, 2020

In the video, a few players can be seen smearing cake on Warner's face. The video shows the skipper going after other players and staff to smear cake on their face. Warner did not even spare SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, putting cake on his face when he was going towards the lift. Then, Muralitharan can also be seen enjoying and throwing cake at others.

SRH also shared a YouTube link in another tweet to show what happened post-match on Tuesday. In the first half of the YouTube video, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss can be seen appreciating players for their performance against DC. He also congratulated Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey for making it to the India squad for the Australia tour.

Watch what happened in the dressing room after our crucial game last night Don't miss the cake rituals too, #OrangeArmy #SRHvDC #KeepRising #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3802fTzpjr — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 28, 2020

Saha has been included in the Test team, while Pandey has been selected for T20 and One-Day International (ODI). Australia will host India for three T20s, three ODIs and four Tests.

Saha created a buzz on Tuesday with his outstanding knock of 87 against Delhi Capitals. In this match, Pandey also impressed with his batting, scoring 44 (not out) off 31 balls.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

SRH have moved up to the sixth place in the standings with their fifth win. They have won five of the 12 games they have played. However, they are on the verge of elimination from the tournament.