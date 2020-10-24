IPL 2020: 'This is Surreal, Enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's Wicket the Most' - Varun Chakravarthy on Five-Wicket Haul

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarathy spun a web around Delhi Capitals batsmen with a spell of 5 for 20, the first five-wicket haul in IPL 2020.

Varun, the Man of the Match for his maiden five-fer in IPL, called it a surreal experience.

"This is surreal. The last few games I didn't get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five," he said in the post-match presentation.

"I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps. I want to thank my mother Hema Malini, father Vinoth Chakravarathy and fiancée Neha and all my physios."

Varun was an architect until a few years ago and then switched back to professional cricket turning to 'mystery' spin.

"Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn't able to meet my needs," he narrated.

Eoin Morgan, the KKR captain, explained that the decision to bat Sunil Narine at No. 4 was coach Brendon McCullum's.

"We had had a nice couple of days to reflect on things. In such a compact tournament, it can be easy to get caught up. Great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper allrounder. And Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs," he said.

"The decision to bat Narine there is all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon. Given the nature of the tournament, it is not a tournament where sides get 100 in top 10. You need a longer batting line-up than a strong one. That is why I am batting lower.

"Varun is such a humble guy. he just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer."

DC captain Shreyas Iyer rued not going for wickets in the middle overs when Nitish Rana and Narine were smacking the ball all over.

"Looking at the start, we should have put a lot of pressure on them and gone for wickets," he said. "But the way they batted, especially how Sunil Narine went after us. We could have executed the plans better. I think they chose the bowlers to go after really well.

"They were really good in shot selection. They outplayed us in pretty much every department. Kudos to their approach and mindset. You need an amazing start when chasing 190. Losing two wickets in the Powerplay puts a lot of prssure on the others.

"We need to play with freedom and not have a survival mindset. Obviously we are disappointed with the loss, but I am glad it is happening at this point of time. There are a lot of learnings from this game."