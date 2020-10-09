IPL 2020: This is What KL Rahul Thinks of Mayank Agarwal’s Run-Out in SRH vs KXIP Outing

The Punjab-based outfit lost to their opponent by 69 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on October 8

It was another disappointing game for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

It was a penetrating dismal for KXIP as all their batsmen got bowled out for 132. Punjab skipper KL Rahul and the squad opener Mayank Agrawal’s going got tough. The two players who have been faring rather well since the beginning of this season, failed last night with their bats.

Aside from Nicholas Pooran, who knocked 77 off 37 for his side, others had less luck facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers.

Post-match, KL Rahul spoke about falling of wickets and the batting order problems in the conference.

Addressing the fifth loss of his side in the ongoing tournament, the Karnataka-born player said that after losing wickets in the powerplay, it does get tough with just six batters in their line-up.

He also spoke of Mayank Agrawal’s shocking run out. Rahul said, “Getting Mayank run-out wasn’t the ideal start, it was a disaster.”

“It was also one of those days when everything we hit in the air went to the fielders,” said Rahul. However, the Punjab captain did not forget to give the bowlers of his team their due credit.

Praising the bowling unit, Rahul said the last five overs to put the Hyderabad batsmen in their place was a positive.

He said that death bowling was a problem in their last five fixtures but in the last night’s match, it was an area better improved. Rahul lauded Ravi Bishnoi, who took three wickets including crucial ones like David Warner and

Jonny Bairstow.

The Kings XI Punjab will take a day before their next match. They will face last game’s winner, Kolkata Knight Riders on October 10.